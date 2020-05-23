Onefootball

Joel Sanderson-Murray Saturday, May 23, 2020, 5:14 UTC

We’re going to be blessed with more Bundesliga action later on today, because football is well and truly back.

Let’s catch up with all the latest transfer gossip first.

Real Talk 👏



Valencia are looking to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga back to Spain, according to Sport.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper fell behind Willy Caballero in the pecking order earlier in the season after a run of poor form and it remains to be seen whether he has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Nélson Semedo appears to be the most wanted man in Europe right now, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have now joined the race for the Barcelona right-back.

There are various reports that Arsenal have turned their attention to Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who Is believed to be keen on a move to the Emirates.

Mundo Deportivo have also suggested that Antoine Griezmann, who has been linked to a move to Chelsea and Newcastle in the past few days, won’t be leaving Barcelona this summer.

The cost of the pandemic could be about to start showing in France, with Les Echos reporting that Monaco may be forced to sell up to 30 players to raise funds.

Fake News 😡



The Metro (yes, we know) are reporting that Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Jadon Sancho.

The same report states that Borussia Dortmund are confident of getting a € 100m fee for the 20-year-old.

It remains to be seen what Sancho’s next move is and what part the financial situation following the pandemic has to play but this is one move we just don’t see ever happening.

Funniest rumor of the day 😂



With Bayern not taking up their option of the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho, it might be time to play transfer gossip bingo.

We have Coutinho down for being linked with 10 Premier League clubs so far, could he achieve the full set before the end of the window?

What you missed yesterday 👇



Paris Saint-Germain began what could be a drawn-out process by bidding € 44.7m plus € 8.9m in add-ons for Mauro Icardi, who is currently on loan at the Ligue 1 champions from Inter Milan.