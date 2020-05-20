Welcome to Wednesday’s edition of all of the latest transfer news, rumors and speculation from across the world.

Manchester United have joined the race for Wolves speedster Adama Traoré and are keeping a close eye on his situation from afar, per the Birmingham Mail, who claim Man City and Liverpool are also keen.

Decision No decision has been made yet ’on Philippe Coutinho’s future, his agent Kia Joorabchian told Sport1, admitting he is unsure if he will remain at Bayern Munich or return to Barcelona.

Inter have identified an old foe as their latest target to strengthen in attack, with Calciomercato citing them with an interest in Edinson Cavani but insist ‘patience will be required’ to pull off a move.

Across the city, rivals Milan are worried about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract heading towards the final 12 months and Milan News report he wants clear direction on their new project before committing to an extension.

The Star report that Jan Vertonghen has received a contract offer from Real Betis as his Tottenham deal dwindles down, while Roma, Inter and Valencia are also interested.

Fake News 😡

Le10Sport are in with the claim, which does not look a credible one, that Arsenal are hopeful of pulling off a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

But that isn’t even the outlet’s most outlandish recent report as they also state that Real Madrid have earmarked another Leverkusen man as their ‘top transfer priority’ for the summer: Kai Havertz. We don’t think so.

Arsenal and Spurs are set to be beaten to Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser by Crystal Palace, according to the Express.

Funniest rumor of the day 😂

The first page of the #Gazzetta di oggi

Both La Gazzetta dello Sport and QS lead with Cristiano Ronaldo on their front pages today. Nothing new there.

But the amusement comes with the claim that Paris Saint-Germain want him to join them, despite the difficulty it would pose.

Their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi views him as example an example for the future ’, having publicly praised him on Tuesday. We would be stunned if he ended up in France.

What you missed yesterday 👇

There have been positive COVID-19 tests at three separate Premier League clubs, while a date of 8-10 June has been set for Manchester City’s Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal against their European ban.

In terms of transfer news, there are several reports from Italy that Napoli’s all-time top goalscorer Dries Mertens is on the brink of signing a new three-year contract.

One man who did sign a new deal is Chelsea’s back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who has committed to the Blues for another year.