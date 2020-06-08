Onefootball

Alex Mott Monday, June 8, 2020, 5:40 UTC

A new week starts here, a new week closer to the resumption of football across Europe.

But while we wait for that, let’s get our transfer fix.

Real Talk 👏



Lautaro Martinez looked all set for a move to Barcelona but Marca have claimed this morning that talks between player and club have stalled.

As such, both Real Madrid and Manchester United are now interested in signing the Inter goalscorer.

Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea, of late – but not the Mirror believe that Manchester City will make a move for the Leicester defender should he become available this summer.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been one of this column’s most-typed players in recent seasons with almost every top-level side thought to be interested.

But Il Mattino say that the Partenopei will not lower their € 100m valuation despite plenty believing the market will see reduced fees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fake News 😡



Neil Lennon has come out fighting, insisting that star striker Odsonne Edouard is going nowhere and will sign a new contract at Celtic Park.

With Arsenal and Newcastle thought to be sniffing around, let’s see how that goes shall we?

Funniest rumor of the day 😂



Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport, are closing in on a deal that would see Chris Smalling join Roma on a permanent basis.

The Italian side are likely to have to pay € 15m for the central defender and will complete the switch in the coming weeks.

This looks pretty dead cert to us, but who a year ago would have thought Smalling would go on to become one of Serie A’s most in demand center-backs?

