Dan Burke Saturday, May 30, 2020, 6:23 UTC

The weekend is here, there’s football to look forward to, and the transfer rumor mill has been very kind to us.

Real Talk 👏



Bayern Munich have offered Lucas Hernandez to Manchester City as a makeweight in the Leroy Sané deal, according to German outlet TZ.

Mauro Icardi is set to join Paris Saint-Germain permanently from Inter in a deal worth € 57m, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal are ready to sign 19-year-old Norwegian winger George Lewis after the free agent impressed during a trial spell, according to the Evening Standard.

And Arsenal have renewed their interest in signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer, report L’Equipe.

Fake News 😡



The Daily Mail report that Real Madrid will not sign Paul Pogba desde Manchester United this summer because his wage demands are too high and they fear it would cause discontent in the dressing room.

According to Goal, Manchester United and Chelsea could both be priced out of a move for Jadon Sancho unless Borussia Dortmund lower their € 100m asking price.

And French outlet Le10Sport report that Lazio may be willing to sell Sergej Milinković-Savić for just € 70m this summer, despite the midfielder recently signing a new contract.

Funniest rumor of the day 😂



In what would possibly represent one of the biggest upgrades of all-time, Jeff Hendrick could be about to swap Burnley for AC Milan.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who say the Rossoneri are interested in signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

And if it comes off, we calculate that he would be the first Irishman to play in Serie A since Robbie Keane at Inter in 2001.

What you missed yesterday 👇



Bayern Munich defend Jerôme Boateng reportedly wants to stay at the club next season after his return to first-team action.

Manchester City and Manchester United were both linked with Peñarol forward Facundo Pellestri.

And Real Madrid were said to have received no offers for outcast forward Gareth Bale, who is now expected to stay at the club for another year.