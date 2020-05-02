Message to those who believe that Gareth Bale is not moved by anything, that he does not care about whistles at the Bernabéu, that slips when Zinedine Zidane does not take him into account at Real Madrid: if they do not want him, he leaves!

Although in Spain few bet that a player who bills nearly 15 million euros per season is bored or having a hard time, the reality is that the Welshman seems to be tired of so much controversy around him and wants new airs. In fact, airs of North America.

He himself marked the path of the League where he wants to go: “I like MLS, it is a League that has been increasing a lot in recent years and that continues to grow thanks to improvements in stadiums, facilities and with the players who are coming in. A lot of people are interested in going to America now. Definitely something that would interest me. I love going to Los Angeles on vacation. I play a lot of golf when I’m there, “he said in an interview to ‘The Hat Trick’ podcast.

The attacker referred in this way to his future and extended an invitation to the team that already once opted for a star like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and who has just signed the Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, another former Real Madrid.

Bale acknowledges that the pressure he endures is not so easy to bear: “The mental part has not been considered in years. If the emotional state is mentioned, it was said that you were weak. In the last decade more is said about it. It is difficult to handle the pressure of the sport and criticism … The best thing is to relax and think that you give your best on the field. Like everyone else, you are going to have bad days, but as long as you know that you have given your best, even if you don’t get it a good result, you don’t have to blame yourself, “he added.

It is one of the few times in which the Welsh star admits that he is not quite well in Real Madrid and opens the door to a possible exit, or that rebound could benefit James Rodríguez, since his departure would no longer be urgent for the economic situation and it would not have to go anywhere, as it could happen in the middle of the current pandemic, which restricts the market and makes it difficult for elite clubs to make expensive transfers.

.