The London team already has Hakim Ziyech and would have everything ready with the Leipzig striker.

June 9, 2020, 05:14 p.m.

Economic crisis due to coronavirus? None of that, Chelsea plans to throw the house out the window. With the arrival of Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) and the almost fixed arrival of Timo Werner (Leipzig), Londoners would be analyzing another anthology signing.

Roman Abramovic, owner of the club, wants to secure the Premier title for the following season and therefore would seal his idyllic transfer market with the pearl of German football: Kai Havertz.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the ‘Blues’ would offer Bayer Leverkusen around 85 million euros for the attacker. Figure that very few teams in the world could reach, taking into account the current situation.

Remember that due to a Uefa sanction, in previous markets Chelsea could not sign any player. This added to the millionaire sale of Eden Hazard, allows the club to have enough capital to complete important operations.

In case of closing the business for the German, coach Frank Lampard would only be missing a left back (he looked at Tagliafico and Álex Telles) and an alternative for Kepa on goal.

