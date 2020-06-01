Manchester United has been close to losing its top figures in recent years, thanks to the interest of the most representative teams in Spanish football: Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Players like Paul Pogba and David De Gea have been on the verge of leaving for the Real Madrid team, but for one reason or another no negotiation took place. Precisely the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ revealed the name of the last great star of the club who was about to arrive, on this occasion, in Catalan territory.

It is neither more nor less than the young Marcus Rashford, one of the greatest prospects in English football.

It turns out that in 2018, while the attacker was dazzling the world with great performances, his contractual situation with the ‘Red Devils’ was not the best. In 2020 the link ended and since a renewal had not been agreed, within the club they considered it convenient to sell it, for a clear fortune, so as not to let it out the following year at zero cost.

Barcelona followed the situation closely, since it was looking for an ideal replacement for the Uruguayan Luis Suárez. The talks between the club and Rashford were on good terms, he even accepted some financial proposals.

But as the negotiation progressed, the striker was backing down for: changing the league, learning a new language, reaching a top team and not having a guaranteed place; factors that did not affect him in the least within the Premier.

Finally, the operation did not materialize and Manchester ended up renewing its figure until 2023. Today it is one of the benchmarks of the institution, being the undisputed owner for coach Solskjaer and, since that event, with a clause, called by the Spanish press, ‘ anti-Barcelona ‘.

