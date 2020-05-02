The excess of regulation and regulation has generated an increase in the bureaucratization of the economy, meaning an increase in the costs of companies and, consequently, of the whole society. Changing this logic and this behavior will be another transformational challenge to be faced in the post-coronavirus. The excess of absolutely unnecessary regulatory and regulatory requirements kills the spirit of entrepreneurship and, with that, the spirit of capitalism. A lot of regulation and regulation greatly affects two very valuable resources for those who want to invest in new ventures: their time and their ability to try new things.

The meaning of bureaucratization is known to all. However, the difference between regulation and regulation that has generated bureaucracy and increased costs is little known and even confused by some. Regulation concerns all types of intervention that the State makes in public and private economic activity, sometimes to control and guide the market, sometimes to protect the public interest. The lack or absence of regulations has to do with the editing or publication of regulations. Regulation is an activity attributed to a regulatory body and regulation is legislation and the competence of Congress and Executive, whether federal, state or municipal.

Regulation and regulation represent what in the economy we call a transaction cost. The starting point of the theory of transaction costs is the consideration that a company has not only production costs, but also transaction costs. Among these transaction costs are regulations and regulations. This concept was initially developed by Ronald Coase, English economist, Nobel Prize winner in 1991. Later, another economist, Olivier Williamson, also dedicated himself to this topic and was a Nobel Prize winner in 2009. See the importance of the subject that generated two Nobel Prizes.

In Brazil, transaction costs are extremely high: there is an excessive bureaucracy (cause), which leads to inefficiency, which in turn is responsible for creating environments of uncertainty (legal insecurity) regarding market relations, greatly hindering development economic (consequence).

The regulatory burden makes it difficult for the country to live in a society of problem solvers and innovators. The excess of regulation and regulation, for example, in the case of obtaining environmental licenses, adds years for the execution and delivery of infrastructure projects. The purpose of the process is not to try to solve problems, but to try to find problems.

Excessive regulation and regulation subject companies to a Kafkaesque nightmare in which they visit different government departments and regulatory agencies and complete endless and complex forms. It is the maxim of creating difficulties to sell facilities.

Excessive and unnecessary regulations and regulations impose a greater burden on smaller companies, as compliance with them has a high fixed cost. Large companies can afford to hire experts, consultants and lawyers to cross the mountains of legislation.

In the short run, over-regulation and regulation may even create a certain advantage for large companies, but in the long run it only brings obstacles, making these companies more bureaucratic and less innovative. This is because companies, in order to protect themselves from rules, resolutions, decrees and even laws, end up being obliged to create departments and even boards for this purpose. These departments and boards end up spending their time talking to politicians, government officials and regulatory agencies about issues that generate more costs than benefits to society.

In other words, the biggest price of excess regulation and regulation is the bureaucratization of capitalism, which thus loses its main ingredient, entrepreneurship. This ends up catching new ideas and new projects. Government actions to reduce regulations and regulations are part of Schumpeter’s creative destruction.

* HE IS DIRECTOR OF THE BRAZILIAN CENTER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE (CBIE)

