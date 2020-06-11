Trans women are women, Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling, in controversy for transphobia

London. British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizard Harry Potter on the big screen, on Tuesday criticized comments made by the author of the saga, JK Rowling, which earned her being accused of transphobia.

The successful novelist tweeted an article over the weekend in which she talked about people having menstruation and ironically commented that they should be designated as women.

The comment unleashed the anger of some Internet users, who indignantly pointed out that transgender men can have their period and transgender women do not.

Trans women are women, Radcliffe, 30, replied in an open letter published on the website of the LGBT association The Trevor Project.

Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people, he added.

Although JK Rowling is undoubtedly responsible for the course my life has taken, I feel compelled as a human being to say something, said the actor, addressing “all those who feel that this has spoiled their taste for books.

I am deeply sorry, he said, and asked them to remember how good there is in those stories, like the power of love and diversity, or the fact that dogmatic ideas of purity lead to oppression of vulnerable groups.

JK Rowling had previously been accused of transphobia: In December, she expressed support for Maya Forstater, an investigator fired by tweets deemed transphobic about a government project to get people to declare their own gender.

The 54-year-old writer said on Twitter: “I love and know trans people, but erasing the concept of sex takes away from many the ability to speak meaningfully about their lives.

If sex is not real, there is no homosexuality. If sex is not real, the reality that women live around the world is erased, she added.