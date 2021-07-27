Trans woman takes her own life, Caeli reveals YosStop actions | INSTAGRAM

The famous youtuber Caeli He has just uploaded a video to his official YouTube channel expressing his opinion and feelings about the situation of his fellow youtuber YosStop, who will surely already know that he is in jail after a well-crafted lawsuit by one of his victims, Ainara , after the broadcast of his video and bullying on the internet

In this clip the influence reveals that Yoselinne hoffman was doing bullying against her for more than eight years, always expressing himself negatively about her and assuring many things about her without foundation.

At the time of recording this video, Caeli expressed herself with haltingly and teary eyes assuring that I was always trying humiliate her expose her and make people laugh at her because “everything she says in your videos people come and tell you ”, something that entertainment is not about.

She also assures that it is the person who has suffered the most from the acts of the already imprisoned using as an example the situation he experienced when he went to Argentina, where more than 20 people tried to take advantage of her and of course YosStop was in charge of making fun by recreating their confessions.

It’s not fair and worse when you call yourself feminist And what you do the most, what you do the most is destroying women.

The video is titled “Caeli breaks the silence goes YosStop” And in this he was also in charge of revealing what happened with Mika. A trans woman to whom I dedicate a video called “How strange is she?” And they assure that thanks to that video Mika is he took his life, as he became a mockery of social networks and his community.

After what happened, Yoseline only blocked the video, however, in different interviews, she did not end up accepting her responsibility in this regard, defining that of the problem and ensuring that she had nothing to do with it.

To end the video, Caeli assures that in addition to Ainara and Mika there are many more women who have been victims of Yos bullying and that she wants all of this to end, which caused Caeli to have depression and that is why she left and entered YouTube.

In her Yos videos, she was always heard saying that she no longer knew who it was or what was happening, however, she herself contradicted other clips where she assures that people should not be expressing you without knowing the reality of the facts.

The video is impressive and we recommend that you watch it in its entirety so that you can accurately capture the message that Caeli wanted to express and she did it very well, even compiling videos of her fellow youtubers.