The coronavirus crisis has made it impossible in this year 2020 to celebrate the LGTBIQ + Pride on the streets of the world. But it was necessary to continue making the group’s struggle visible for another year and therefore many of the acts that were usually carried out at street level are now carried out online, such as the proclamation of the Pride 2020 in Madrid. This Sunday, June 28, an emotional video has been officially released in which different television faces have come together to launch a nice message of tolerance to society and to remember that despite all that we have advanced this time, there is still much to do to ensure that anyone can love freely.

Jedet, Daniela Santiago and Isabel Torres

Jedet: « Let the insults in the classrooms disappear »

The protagonists of the series ‘Venom’ have been part of the protagonists of this proclamation. On the one hand, Jedet has asked that in the new normal « LGBTIphobic insults on the blackboards of schools and institutes disappear » and that therefore, « bullying becomes simply an English word that we do not know how to conjugate. » The actress who plays La Veneno in her youth has recalled that « the classrooms continue to be full of children and young people who have to keep concealing their LGBTI identity so as not to be harassed ». For her part, Daniela Santiago, who plays Cristina Ortiz in her maturity, has wanted to use her plea to ask « that the rights of trans people be guaranteed once and for all. » She recalled that « we were the first to receive the sticks and stones 40 years ago » but « We cannot wait another minute to receive the same rights ». For this reason, on behalf of all of them, he has asked for « a new Comprehensive Trans Law that recognizes our citizenship and our full integration. We want to do justice for La Veneno and for all the compañeras and compañeros who stayed on the road. »

Lola Rodríguez: « That we don’t have to go back to the closet when we return home »

At the same time, Lola Rodríguez, who plays the role of Valeria in ‘Veneno’, has asked that « The rainbow shines everywhere, not only in big cities » and he recalled that « there are provinces, fields, towns and islands ». « The periphery makes life more difficult for LGTBI people, having to leave their homes to be able to live freely in big cities. Let’s make that change: so that we don’t have to go back to the closet every time we go home, » he said. the young interpreter while the veteran Isabel Torres has asked that once and for all there be security on the streets throughout the country. « We do not want fear, we want joy and above all, security. We want to be who we are without this posing a danger to our integrity. We want to hold hands beyond the M30. We want to be happy, that hatred and violence end »

Paca La Piraña, Lola Rodríguez and Itziar Castro

Fight to dignify LGBTI elders

For his part, Paca la Piranha has starred in the funniest fragment of this long cry and has done so remembering the older ones. The now interpreter and great friend of La Veneno has asked to « honor the memory of older people, like me and dignify their lives. May you always remember what you went through to get here« This is clear that you have to fight so that » getting old never means going back to the closet « , although with laughter she has recognized that « If I want to go back to the closet, I won’t fit because I’m a cowgirl ». « We want memory, restitution and dignity because a society that remembers and learns is a society that transforms », she has sentenced. While Itziar Castro has asked that in this new stage « the visibility of lesbians, bisexuals and intersexes shine with its own light. So that there are no minorities among the minorities and we all feel proud of our rights. Today there are still spaces in shadow, so we must fill them with light, words and rainbows. »

Sobera: « Let no one determine who you have to love »

For his part, Carlos Sobera, host of ‘First Dates’ recalled that in his team « we are gay, lesbian, straight, but we all have a common thought and we do not like that nobody determines or conditions who you have to love. We like diverse love, because that is the vital example that diners who come to our restaurant transmit to us every day. « The presenter wants » diversity in love to prevail, not after COVID-19, but after put an end to another lethal virus such as the virus of intolerance « and has reminded everyone that » being empathetic is what characterizes us as human beings and is also what allows us to understand that love is that, fundamentally love. Without limitations, without complexes, without cliches « .

