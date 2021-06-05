Trane Technologies Names Dave Regnery CEO; Mike Lamach to serve as CEO during transition

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global environmental innovator, announced today that Dave Regnery, current president and chief operating officer, has been named CEO and will join the board of directors. He succeeds Mike Lamach, who will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board until he retires from the company as planned sometime in the first half of 2022. These changes will take effect on July 1, 2021.

“Dave Regnery is the clear choice to lead Trane Technologies with a vision for the future, which is consistent with our comprehensive succession plan,” said Lamach. “Dave has worked with me to forge almost every aspect of our global business: from our business operating system to our leadership in sustainability and innovation, to developing our culture of inclusion and participation, which led to the formation of a great team with leadership talent. Dave was the co-architect of our transformation into an innovative company focused on caring for the environment. He is an exceptional leader who has a deep understanding of our industry, the sustainability megatrends that influence our businesses, the needs of our customers and how to create value for our stakeholders. I have full confidence in Dave in his new role as CEO and his leadership at Trane Technologies going forward. “

As president and chief operating officer, Regnery has had direct responsibility for the company’s three regional information segments and the entire portfolio of businesses and brands, including Trane® and Thermo King®. He has also overseen the company’s global business operations, including supply chain, engineering, and information technology. Regnery has worked closely with Lamach to develop and enhance the company’s strategy as an industry leader in climate solutions with a single goal: to boldly challenge the limits of what is possible to achieve a sustainable world.

Regnery has worked at Trane Technologies for his entire career. He started in the company’s financial leadership development program, then progressed through financial and business leadership and general management positions. Throughout his tenure, Regnery has successfully led all of the company’s businesses around the world, including the commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), residential HVAC, and transportation refrigeration businesses. , and has taken them to higher levels. Under his leadership, the company launched its successful portfolio of EcoWise ™ products, designed to decrease environmental impact through high-efficiency operation and low global warming potential refrigerants. It has been very important in increasing the portfolio of end-to-end solutions for buildings, including energy services, controls and digital offerings.

“I am honored to serve as CEO at Trane Technologies, as we continue to push the boundaries of climate innovation,” Regnery said. “We have the best team, strong customer relationships, and a passion to innovate, grow, and create value for all of our stakeholders – our team members, customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Lamach, who was appointed CEO in February 2010 and elected chairman of the board of directors in June 2010, will become CEO. In this role, Lamach will continue to chair the Board and work closely with Gary Forsee, incoming Principal Independent Director, on management matters, and with Regnery on the company’s long-term strategic plans until his retirement sometime in the first half. of 2022.

Under Lamach’s leadership, Trane Technologies has transformed from a diversified industrial manufacturing company, formerly known as Ingersoll Rand, to an industry leading environmental innovator with consistent financial and environmental performance, social and economic performance. governance (environmental, social and governance, ESG) top-level. Since joining the company in 2004, Lamach has led the creation of the company’s proprietary business operating system and its successful implementation of Lean, which has resulted in a strong operating company, strong innovation and consistent business results. Lamach’s approach, driven by its goal, has created a widely recognized culture of inclusion and great engagement, with a shared purpose focused on sustainability.

Lamach has led several strategic evolutions, including the spin-off of the company’s security technologies business and the creation of Allegion in December 2013. Most recently, Lamach orchestrated the very successful separation of the company’s industrial businesses and the combination with Gardner. Denver through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, which in March 2020 culminated in the launch of the remaining company, Trane Technologies plc, as a purpose-driven climate innovator. The total return to shareholders of the company1 since Lamach became CEO in February 2010 is 744%, nearly double the total return to shareholders of the S&P 500 Index.

In 2019, Lamach was named one of the Harvard Business Review’s Top-Performing CEOs and was listed by Forbes as one of America’s 100 Most Innovative Leaders. He is a leader in the manufacturing industry and has served as president of the National Association of Manufacturers since June 2019. Lamach also serves on the board of directors of PPG Industries.

“Execution of our succession plan will ensure a smooth transition, continuity of leadership, and an ongoing focus on achieving world-class and sustainable financial performance,” said Dick Swift, outgoing Trane Technologies Senior Director and former President and CEO. Foster Wheeler Ltd. Executive Officer “On behalf of the board of directors, we thank Mike for his outstanding leadership, which has resulted in substantial increases in the company’s market capitalization, shareholder value and ESG performance.

“Going forward, Trane Technologies and its stakeholders will benefit from the experience of two highly strong leaders: Mike, in his role as CEO and Dave, as CEO. Dave is the right choice to lead the company in its next chapter, given his proven track record, strong vision and unwavering commitment to driving growth, performance and long-term value for the business. “

Trane Technologies is a global innovator in caring for the environment. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring effective and sustainable climate solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

1Total shareholder return as of February 2, 2010 includes the prorated value of shares received from the Allegion spin-off and the Reverse Morris Trust industrial transaction.

