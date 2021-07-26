Trampoline jumping I Tom Daley: “I’m gay and I’m an Olympic champion”

“I am gay and I am an Olympic champion.” The British Tom Daley wanted to vindicate his sexuality after winning, together with his compatriot Matty Lee, the gold medal in the synchronized 10-meter springboard of the jumps of the Tokyo Olympics. A gold that has been snatched from the current world champions, the Chinese Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen.

Daley has made these statements to vindicate a whole group: “I am proud to say that I am a gay man and that I am also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I thought that I could never achieve anything precisely because of who I was. To be a champion Olympian now proves that you can achieve anything. “

And he has continued to warn: “With regard to athletes, there are more openly homosexual athletes in these Games than in previous Games. I came out of the closet in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt alone, the different one, the one who did not fit in. I hope that any LGBT youth can see that no matter how lonely you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything. “

OUTSTANDING LGBT ACTIVIST

Tom Daley, who suffered bullying in his school years and has participated in campaigns against homophobia, married his partner in 2017 at Bovey Castle, in the county of Devon, where he is from. A year later they were the parents of little Robbie, named after Tom’s father, who died of cancer in 2011. Inspired by the work of Dustin Lance Black as an LGTB activist, Tom Daley has joined different causes in favor of The visibility.

In 2018, after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games, he asked the commonwealth countries to end laws criminalizing homosexuality. “I feel very fortunate to be able to be who I am openly and carefree. I hope that one day all athletes from the Commonwealth countries can be free to compete also by being openly the people that they are,” he wrote on Twitter. Now he took advantage of the conquest of his first Olympic gold to claim a group because he has been fighting for many years.

