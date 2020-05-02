Starting this summer, joining a team of star superheroes will no longer be a matter of the imagination, as they have confirmed the opening date of ‘Avengers Campus’, the new attraction of Disneyland.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of theme park rides, which will arrive a year after the opening of Galaxy’s Edge, the area inspired by Star Wars.

Just like that space is an experience related to a galaxy far, far away, the ‘Avengers Campus’ will welcome visiting recruits in a small corner of the sprawling MCU.

Marvel has been present at Disneyland before, and from now on, visitors can already meet heroes like Captain Marvel, Captain America and Black Panther, or participate in the already existing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!’.

Along with the opening date of ‘Avengers Campus’ they also announced that the goal is not only to greet and live with the MCU’s favorite heroes; is to work together with them and that each visitor write their own comic-worthy origin story.

Maybe being able to help Peter Parker stop a swarm of robots, pass Dora Milaje’s rigorous training program, or connect with the mystical side and learn some magic from Doctor Strange.

{“slidestoshow”: 3, “slidestoscroll”: 1, “dots”: “true”, “arrows”: “true”, “autoplay”: “true”, “autoplay_interval”: 3000, “speed”: 300, ” loop “:” true “}

This is not a top-secret and restricted facility like S.H.I.E.L.D.’s headquarters, instead ‘Avengers Campus’ is open to everyone, and they are constantly looking for new recruits among Disneyland visitors to join their ranks and demonstrate their heroism.

The opening date of ‘Avengers Campus’ will be July 18 in Disneyland, California, an area that will even include the voice of Tom Holland as Spider-Man.