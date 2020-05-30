Henry Cavill’s return to the DCEU remained uncertain for a long time, Since Warner Bros. apparently had a plan to find a new actor to impersonate the superhero, but with the release of the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the studio has decided that the actor would remain in his universe.

Previously, Cavill had already expressed his desire to remain at the DCEU, It was even said that the actor was willing to lower his salary in order to continue playing Superman and after reaching an agreement with the studio, Henry managed to continue being the man of steel, for which he is already preparing his appearance in several films.

So the actor has shared a photograph on his Instagram account, in which he appears in a gym and accompanied her with the text, “hello, old friend”, so fans have begun to speculate that this is his way of celebrating that he will play Superman again and will begin to exercise to obtain the physique that the character requires.

Although for the moment a second part of ‘Man of Steel’ has been discarded, The studio plans to have Superman appear in the next ‘Black Adam’ movie, in fact, actor John Glover has already expressed that he would like Cavill to be part of the ‘Shazam!’ sequel.

In this way, the man of steel could reappear facing him one of the most powerful villains in DC, so Cavill must do a hard workout to make the sequences required by the movies, which will serve to play Geralt of Rivia in the second season of ‘The Witcher’.

This is how Henry Cavill celebrated his return to the DCEU, For now we hope to see it next year in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, which is rumored to have the expected success, Warner Bros would produce a sequel and the expected ‘Man of Steel 2’.