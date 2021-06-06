Training of a young Shang-Chi on stage at low quality

Still months away from its premiere, Marvel Studios released a first teaser trailer for the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. This film will introduce the hero Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and seeks to get away from the usual Marvel superhero movies, placing an Asian hero as the protagonist.

At the moment, there are fans of all kinds, some wanting to see what this film holds for us and others still somewhat skeptical that the film can meet their expectations. Be that as it may, Marvel Studios continues with its promotional campaign.

Despite the release of Shang-Chi’s film still a few months away, Disney is sharing new images beyond the film’s initial teaser. On Saturday, some theaters began showing an updated teaser that includes a somewhat more extensive look at one of the film’s fight sequences. The images in question appear during what appears to be a flashback sequence in which we see the training of a young Shang-Chi. We saw part of this scene in that teaser, but now we have a somewhat more extensive look.

A new #ShangChi dinner is being shown in our cinemas. pic.twitter.com/uhpYaCUxnp – Shang-Chi Brasil (@ShangChiBR) June 6, 2021

In the Marvel movie, Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Its theatrical release will take place on September 3.