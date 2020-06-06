Cristina Cabeza is now officially the new Liberbank Gijón coach for next season. The Madrilenian has directed the last three campaigns at Alcobendas, a club that is going through a serious economic and institutional crisis to the point that the coach had decided not only to leave the club but to take time before returning to direct.

– How did your transfer to Liberbank Gijón come about?

-A week or so after the statement I made public announcing that I would not continue as Alcobendas coach, I was called from Gijón. But my first answer was not without even listening to the proposal because my intention was to take a break since I was quite overwhelmed in Alcobendas. Then we spoke again several more times until we reached an agreement.

– What made you change that initial rejection?

– That Liberbank Gijón calls you with the project it has and being a club with so much projection made me stop to think and I told myself that it was a good club, a good project and I was very excited. I also have two months to rest and I am sure that in August I was going to re-enter the training suit and I thought that Gijón was the ideal place to continue working.

– Diego Lafuente sets the bar high. Is it challenging for you or scary?

-Fear doesn’t give me anything. I started as a coach in Germany and without understanding much of the language. Obviously I have a lot of respect for the work Diego has done in the club, he seems to me an excellent coach who has achieved very important successes so it is a very important challenge. I will try to work as usual and adapt to the squad and that the players adapt to another style of play. I won’t be able to play much because the essence of the team is there and we have to continue with it.

– What type of handball do you like?

-I try to rely on a good defense and the Liberbank has always been characterized by that. From there I like a game faster than what I was usually doing. There is a very important combination of youth and seniority. In the end, as much as I like a style of play if the players are used to another, it is I who will have to adapt because the squad is practically closed. There are also smart players on the court and that helps the coach a lot.

– They will continue as central Marizza Faria and Cecilia Cacheda that form a guarantee couple.

-That added to the fact that when I played I also played in that position I think it will make us understand each other quickly, we see handball in the same way. But the rest of the players will also be important because many have been playing in the Honor Division for several years and that will make us adapt quickly.

– There will be quite a few changes to the squad.

– Important players left, some because they retired and others because they signed for other teams, but the club has worked to strengthen itself and from Monday I will speak with the president to see how the team is and also what coaching staff I will have.

– Both you and the club have the added challenge of being able to play in Europe. Has it influenced your decision to sign?

-It is always an incentive to be able to play in Europe, but to this day it is not yet certain. Hopefully it does not happen like the previous time they had to resign. That is something that is in the hands of the board and I will abide by what they decide. If for whatever reasons we cannot play that competition we will focus on the League and the Queen’s Cup.

– What do you think of the predictable new competition system with two groups?

-When I started playing in the Honor Division, the system was that with two groups. From Gijón we have a complicated group in terms of trips that are all quite long: Porriño, Córdoba, Valencia, Elche. In that sense it hurts us because there are closer teams such as Pereda, Bera Bera, Zuazo or Valladolid but they would not be in the group that we are playing. We will see if the groups are finally formed in this way.