training in Public Health, an increasingly evident need

It seems that we are emerging in our environment from the pandemic caused by SARS-Cov2. It is time to start preparing for the next one that will take place, with the statistical regularity of this type of event, in a period of between 10 and 15 years.

The global situation caused by the coronavirus has provoked numerous reactions in various fields. Advances in medicine to treat the complications associated with the disease have been remarkable. In addition, the development of new vaccines to slow its expansion has also been astonishing.

However, despite the fact that the support of science allows a glimpse of the end of this period, there is a generalized impression that not all was done that was due, as it was due and when it was due.

A crisis of multidisciplinary approach

The disease caused by the pathogen in each individual patient is a medical problem. But the disease that spills over into the community is a problem of a different kind. In other words, a pandemic produced by a new pathogen is a Public Health problem.

Infectious diseases will continue to be present in our society permanently. Contact with mammals and birds, life in dense urban communities, the great mobility of people and goods around the world favor the appearance of new pathogens and their rapid spread on a global scale.

When the new invading organism is not very virulent, there will be a quiet or low noise dispersal. When the pathogen is more virulent, the problem will become global. How did it happen.

Infectious agents are probably the main selective factor of biological origin for our species. At the same time, paradoxically, our individual and collective health depends on many other microorganisms that are part of our ecosystem and whose dynamics are also affected by epidemics and by the measures we take to fight them.

When a pandemic arises, there is a cascade of consequences that affects various areas of daily life: the number of infections increases, health systems collapse, economic activity stops, the flows of people and goods slow down or They stop, information – in this age of social networks – suffers and propaganda and fear are mixed with scientific data and with ethical and political considerations.

Resources are exhausted and decisions are made that, in many cases, seem the result of improvisation. Society tends to mistrust its authorities and this makes it difficult to control the pandemic. Addressing all these nuances requires a joint strategy that includes medical, health, economic, political and informational measures, among others.

This is how advances in epidemiology have helped us

On the other hand, epidemiological surveillance requires major scientific and economic efforts. But it is necessary for the detection of new pathogens, for the monitoring of microorganisms that are part of our ecosystem and for the development of new vaccines and vaccination strategies.

However, as in the case of other Public Health measures, these efforts are less perceived by society the more effective they are.

Finally, the combined advances in genetics, genomics and data science give rise to a new population genomics that reports on the prevalence of genetic factors associated with risks of pathologies and susceptibilities in the community at the present time and in the future.

For this multidisciplinary approach, it is necessary to have specifically trained professionals. In addition, it is also essential to have a body of reflection and research capable of foreseeing problems and proposing solutions.

Training in Public Health to prevent epidemiological problems

In short, this pandemic shows us the need for specific training studies in Public Health at the undergraduate level in our universities. This pandemic also gives us the opportunity to show society the convenience of the effort required by Public Health and its importance to guarantee our way of life.

Public Health, on the other hand, is not only the prevention of epidemic infectious diseases, but also includes other fields including, but not limited to, non-infectious pathologies associated with lifestyles, economics, sociology and education. for health, public health policies, and risk management and communication to society.

This is not the place or the time to develop a provisional curriculum for a university degree of these characteristics. But it is to indicate the urgency of having personnel prepared in a multidisciplinary way to face, not only the next infectious pandemic, but other more local epidemic problems. Also to other non-infectious Public Health problems that affect our society.

It is time to be proactive and to launch university studies in Public Health not as a specialty, but as a central nucleus for the training of specialists who will help us overcome emergencies and improve the quality of life in the community.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Antonio G. Pisabarro does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.