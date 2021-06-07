“Training in Ligue 1? I’m not interested”

06/07/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

Although Pochettino has only been managing the team for half a year, Everything points to not continue in the ranks of the club next season. Nicolas Anelka, a former PSG player and recently qualified as a coach, was one of the candidates to fill the French club’s bench. And even more so now, that he has separated from the project he headed with Boudjellal at Hyères FC.

The footballer was very clear on RMC’s microphones: “Train in Ligue 1? I’m not interested, because it’s not where I want to live. As I have the possibility and the luxury of being able to choose. I don’t want to live in Europe. I’m in Dubai “, he explained on French radio.

And it is that, the already ex-player does not have in mind to train yet in the European continent: “England? Frankly, that wouldn’t interest me. Tomorrow, if PSG arrives and tells me that Pochettino has left & mldr; Never in life! Among young people, it is interesting. The first team is impossible & rdquor ;, he admitted. The Hyères was his first experience as a sports director after hanging up his boots four years ago.