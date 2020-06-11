The City Bank and the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, through the Ministry of Government, launched a cycle of online training on tools to boost local trade.

The e-commerce, the digital marketing and the sales are the themes of the cycle that will be held throughout June open to participants from all over the country. Its objective is to provide participants with tools to broaden their horizons, preparing them for the future.

The opening of the cycle was in charge of Diego Santilli, Deputy Chief of Government of the City of Buenos Aires; Guillermo Laje, President of Banco Ciudad; Fernando Elías, Vice President of Banco Ciudad; Nicolás Massot, Director of Banco Ciudad; and Gerardo Siniscalchi, General Director of Relations with the Provinces and Municipalities of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires.

“The role of public banking is not only to be efficient and effective, but to be in the most difficult time for people, being the last to stop lending, being the first to accompany you to move forward. And our goal with Horacio is very much aimed at trying to recover, as soon as possible, each of the economic and commercial activities ”, Santilli stressed.

“We are available to help in any way we can, be it in places where we are physically located or have branches, or in places where we are not physically located,” explained Laje in relation to the promotion of training by the Bank.

This activity takes place within the framework of the PyME Institute, a space offered by Banco Ciudad to promote the exchange of ideas, discover new opportunities and accompany the strategic development of business.

The City Bank develops this type of initiatives open to all entrepreneurs and SMEs in the country, beyond the cities where it has a presence such as CABA, province of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Río Cuarto, Mendoza, Tucumán and Salta, with the support of the General Directorate for Relations with the Provinces and Municipalities of the Under-Secretary of Government of the Ministry of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, whose function is to link governments and exchange experiences and programs that are beneficial to their citizens.