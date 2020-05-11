Every time, training at home is becoming a more than viable option for many people, who have seen that it is possible to shape the body even if it is in the small dimensions of your home. If it still costs you and you do not know where to start with the workouts at home, here are some key tips to make these workouts much more effective. Take note of all of them!

Out distractions

There are many interruptions that can occur at home that can disturb your training. Among them, the family, housework or mobile apps. If you want to get the most out of your training sessions, turn off notifications on your smartphone, turn off your computer, and ask your family not to disturb you while training.

Create your own space

You can turn a room into a fitness space that will help you make the most of your workouts at home. This way you will have everything you need in one place and you will spend less time looking for the equipment. In this space, there should be no room for distractions and everyone who lives at home should know that they cannot disturb you.

The importance of technique

When training at home you may forget the technique since there will be no one looking at you or correcting you. This, in the long run, could cause injury. When trying a new exercise, also try to do it in front of the mirror and this will ensure that you do it correctly.

New movements

When training from home, it is normal that you end up stagnating and getting stuck in a training routine in which you will only do the exercises that you like but not that will be challenging for you nor will you get the results you want.

That is why you must surprise your body surprisingly and you are progressing. To do this, try new movements and exercises or variations of classic exercises. If you are often embarrassed to do new movements in the gym, this is the ideal time to practice it.

Schedule your training

Finally, you should know that the comfort of training at home can be a double-edged sword, since there are exercises you can do at the time that suits you best and this freedom can backfire and make it easier to distract yourself and skip some sessions. .

If you want to keep your commitment and responsibility, the best thing is to schedule your workouts and write them down in an agenda or calendar at times that you know you will be able to respect. If you have that schedule in sight, this will help you remember the time to train and you will not forget it.

Training at home can be quite bearable but if you have a routine and some habits and you know how to stick to them since otherwise training at home will end up being a complete wreck and you will end up forgetting to do it due to not being consistent.

