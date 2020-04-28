Fluminense’s interns have not yet received salaries in 2020. In recent times, the club has been looking for resources to regularize payments and paid off the rest of February’s salaries with players and employees. However, that group has yet to make any payments this year.

The last amounts received by the interns were for 2019. Therefore, January, February and March are still open. The club says it plans to make this payment in May to match the group to the rest of the club’s employees. The information was initially given by “Globo Esporte” and confirmed by THROW!.

Currently, the debt of Fluminense with employees and players is the month of March of CLT. Some athletes still have image rights from November and December 2019, January, February and March 2020. Who is PJ (legal entity) and has the highest salary earned 85% of the February payment, while the lowest salaries have already received 100 %.

It is worth remembering that Fluminense has reached an agreement with the players for the salary reduction. In March, the value already reduces 15%. The April amount will be paid in full due to holidays. In May the value drops to 25% and in June, if the games return, the payment will be full again.

Regarding March salaries, due since the last 7 days, Flu agreed to pay 65% ​​immediately and the other 20% (to complete the 85% remaining with the cut) by the end of the year. In April, with the 30 days of vacation, the amounts will be full, but 50% will be paid in December alone, together with 1/3 of the period. Players will have 10 days of recess when the season ends.

