Train to Busan revolutionized Korean box offices in 2016 with its mix of action, drama, and horror. With a fairly limited budget of only $ 9 million, he ended up raising nearly $ 100 million globally, in a installment that was received in the West as a celebration of the good health of the Korean citizen.

And also as the consecration of its director, Yeon Sang-Ho, an interesting director specializing in animation, with great films such as “The Fake” or “Seoul Station” (prequel to Train to Busan).

This movie was one of the biggest surprises in terms of horror movies, especially for being part of a world that seems to be populated with series and zombie movies. Now its sequel is coming up and the first trailer promises that it will be so much bigger, more chaotic, and full of creepy creatures.

Director Yeon Sang-Ho takes up the claustrophobic story of Train to Busan, four years after the first installment, with zombies camping out for the world and the very few survivors who are already maddened to the most extreme sadism. In the trailer you can see spectacular chases and shootings, and even what appears to be a fighting club … of zombies.

Peninsula stars Gang Dong-Won, who portrays a survivor who does not hesitate to risk his life to end the terrible zombies, Lee Jung-Hyun, who is a born leader who cares about the safety of other survivors, the young actress Lee Re and Kwon Hae-Hyo, among other famous Korean actors.

Train to Busan 2: Peninsula, will hit theaters in the first quarter of 2021, hoping to be a box office success as the first installment in the series was in its time. The planned release of the film in Korea is August 2020, but current circumstances suggest that it could be delayed, both in its Asian and Western release, so the margin is wide. We hope that everything can be adjusted to the planned dates.

The premise of Train to Busan 2 is that the zombie virus that started spreading in the first movie has completely infected the South Korean peninsula. “In a post-apocalyptic desert, a group of survivors roams the night fleeing from the living dead,” the synopsis comments.

For now, the film promises as much excitement and violence as its precedent: again the post-apocalyptic aesthetic works perfectly in a film that makes it clear that Yeon Sang-ho has things to tell. Its perfect balance between grotesque, humorous and emotional) seems intact, so we will continue waiting for more news from the world of zombie movies directly imported from Asia.

