It is not yet known, for sure, what the future of the Irishman, Conor McGregor, will be in his professional career within the UFC; What is known is that we are living a global quarantine, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have already reported, in the past, the various training routines of various fighters, who are performing at home. Well, recently it has been Conor McGregor, who has published on his social networks, tips and recommendations for training from home.

See this post on Instagram Close grip pull ups with the emphasis not so much on the back side lat, but the near side sternum. Welcome to McGregor FAST! Good luck and God bless and enjoy @mcgregorfast A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 7, 2020 at 7:31 p.m. PDT

Clench your fist with an emphasis not so much on the back, but rather on the side near the breastbone. Welcome to McGregor FAST! Good luck and God bless you and enjoy @mcgregorfast

Followers and detractors have congratulated and questioned his training.

The post Train in the style of Conor McGregor !!! appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news.