The launch of the third installment is already around the corner in regards to Nintendo Switch, but NIS America is already fully involved in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, a title that will be distributed soon for both the hybrid console and for PS4 and PC (through Steam and Gog.com). Thus, little by little, the data that we are learning about this fourth and last installment of the Cold Steel saga is more and now, through social networks, we have received a new video in which we are shown the voices of some of its new characters.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV showcases some of its new characters

Check out our new « Voices of Zemuria » video to hear from Shirley, McBurn, Campanella, Mariabell, Alberich, Giliath Osborne! Visit the Trails of Cold Steel IV official website to find out where to preorder your copy: (https://t.co/oOU8hNKpOq) #TrailsofColdSteelIV pic.twitter.com/CDBMnbzRxR – NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) June 15, 2020

Just because it is the fourth and last installment of this saga, does not mean that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV does not have new characters, like any self-respecting RPG. Thus, thanks to a new and short video that has been shared through the official NIS America Twitter account, we know what the voices of Shirley Orlando, McBurn, Campanella, Mariabell Crois, Alberich and Giliath Osborne will be like. . Therefore, it is more than clear to us that in this installment there will be many changes, especially due to the end of the previous game, which will not leave anyone indifferent (remember that, although it now reaches Nintendo Switch, it has already been available for some time on other platforms).

See also

And you, do you want to know how the Cold Steel story ends this coming fall (on PS4) and in 2021 (on Nintendo Switch and PC) or are you one of those who are still waiting at the end of June 2020 to start in is this saga through the third installment?

Source

Related