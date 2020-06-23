It won’t be until 2021 when the players of Nintendo Switch they can play The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, which will be the end of this story located in the central part of the total story of the saga. However, PS4 players already know the date on which this game will arrive on that platform (October 27) and, due to this, a new trailer in which we can see in action several of the characters that will be part of this fourth and final installment of Cold Steel.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Releases New Trailer to Announce Release Date on PS4

Trails of Cold Steel IV is coming October 27, 2020 to PS4, and to NSW and PC in 2021! Watch our new trailer to see Class VII display their skills and teamwork! Learn where to preorder your copy here: (https://t.co/oOU8hNsOWS) #TrailsofColdSteelIV pic.twitter.com/o9Dh63wpSZ – NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) June 23, 2020

Everything that has a beginning, also has an end, and so is the story of Class VII, the protagonists of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV. It was through the New Game + Expo digital event that the PS4 release date was revealed, but thanks to this we can see in a new trailer what awaits us Nintendo Switch players throughout 2021, the end of a story that started a few (many) years ago on other platforms.

In this way, on October 27, 2020, Nintendo Switch players will look with some envy at PS4 players, but the truth is that the good thing is waiting, since in the hybrid console we will have the possibility to play when We want, how we want and how we want this new installment of one of the most beloved JRPG sagas by those who are fully involved in this genre. And you, have you already played the 3 previous titles or are you going to start now with the third, which comes out very soon on Switch?

