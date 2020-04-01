This summer the Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is coming to Nintendo Switch, which means that we can play this third installment whenever we want, where we want and how we want. However, for sure once they complete it, some players will be left wanting more, so this is good news for them! As recently confirmed, Trails of Cold Steel IV will also reach Nintendo Switch (already PlayStation 4) he next year. It will not take “long” to know how this saga continues, which is gaining more and more followers!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV coming soon to Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will arrive on Nintendo Switcha throughout the next year 2021, and will be the final installment of this saga. However, this time its protagonists will not live adventures around their student life, due to the events of the third game. In the words of Toshihiro Kondo, Nihon Falcom resident and producer of this saga:

This title is very important as it is the end of Cold Steel and it is also the focal point of the story that started with Trails in the Sky. We’ve created several mysteries since Trails in the Sky was released and all those related to the Erebonian Empire will finally be revealed here.

In addition, as has happened in the past, NIS America will be in charge of the distribution of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, and has announced that a special edition “day one” will be available that will feature some promotional items, in addition of with a copy of the title. And you, have you already played the first three games and do you want to know how the story of this saga ends at once?

