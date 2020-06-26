There is always a certain rush when it comes to getting on the bandwagon of a series that has several seasons behind it. You know that she is very good, everyone talks wonderful things about her, but you are very lazy to see her. This is so because the characters already have some dynamics between them and the plot is not going to be put now to welcome new viewers, it assumes that you know everything that has happened so far. It is a situation that can occur in those who are thinking of buying The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III now that it comes out on Nintendo Switch next June 30. In fact, it is the most normal thing in the world.

The first two installments have never reached a Nintendo platform and the plot continues what was seen in these installments, expanding their world with new situations, plots and characters. It is normal to impose facing a title of these characteristics. In fact, for us it has also been our first approach to the saga developed by Falcom, so we know that feeling perfectly. However, the game is also concerned with welcoming new players, hugging them and bringing them on board as quickly as possible to the adventure, so that they can enjoy it as much as possible. In this analysis we will try to clarify the doubts for those people who are in that situation, as well as explain why this version of Nintendo Switch is really worth it.. Now, the last train to the Empire of Erebonia is about to leave!

The pieces of the puzzle start to fit

The first thing we should know before we start playing The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is what happened in its first two installments. This is so and is indisputable. The game wants to open up to new players, so it includes a very complete summary of the events of the first two installments, a profile for all the characters with a minimum of relevance in the series, and an introduction to the lore of their world. The best way to get to this third installment is having played the first two titles; However, These summaries, which took us over an hour to read in their entirety, are also a good starting point.. Not the best, because of how dense the reading can be, which can also be done through the series’ website and the demo available in the eShop, but it is more than enough.

The second thing to keep in mind when evaluating whether or not to get the Falcom title is the speed with which the plot unfolds. The story of Rean Schwarzer and Class VII has a slow and slow pace. He takes things very calmly, waiting for the right moment to surprise the viewer with a script twist that is not expected, not for nothing the duration of the title easily exceeds 50 hours, doubling the time that we can dedicate to it if we try to achieve everything. This he does because before we know it he has already caught us. The first five hours can be done very uphill for all the tutorials that we do face to face and establish the board and the pieces that will be developed in this game, but, once we have passed this obstacle and before we have even lost our minds We are so involved in everything that tells us that we need to know how events continue to unfold.

First of all, he achieves this thanks to his fantastic story, which continues in the footsteps of Rean Schwarzer, now converted into an instructor for the new class VII on the secondary campus of the prestigious Thors Military Academy in Leeves, who not only He formally commissions a new generation of heroes, but to protect his homeland from a dark plot that threatens to endanger everything he knows. Right away, this does not arouse great interest, nor do justice to what we have told you about the title. However, really What makes the story take off and interest us are its characters. Here we are without a doubt with the best aspect of the game, characters, both main and secondary, who are constantly evolving and who never stop giving us reason to worry or want to know more about them.

Secondly, we have his world, how he recreates each place we visit in the Erebonia Empire and the life that overflows each one of these places. While it is true that Rean Schwarzer is the absolute protagonist, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III manages to dissociate himself enough from him and endow the rest of the characters with enough connections between them to feel that the world really has its own entity, providing hundreds of small details to each corner and each relationship. Of course, all this is supported by the tone of the story, combining comedy and drama very well, managing with great success what are the moments of the adventure in which to enhance both one and the other. And we already anticipate that the title is not afraid to get wet when you have to and hit the gas pedal.

Despite all this, not everything is perfect in terms of its narrative. In view of the aesthetics of the game, the influence of anime on production is evident, and it does not just stop there. Neither the characters nor some of the situations they pose to us get rid of certain topics and clichés that have been so often seen in Japanese animation, arriving in a couple of moments to suppose a burden rather than a contribution, however minimal it may have been been, they come to weigh down the whole. The thing does not stop there, because the narrative structure that the title boasts during the vast majority of time we spend playing repeats the same pattern over and over and over again. This is undoubtedly the biggest scourge that the adventure suffers. It is true that, as the story is set, it makes sense that development should be like this, but despite all the virtues it presents, this pattern that Falcom uses to tell us this third part of the Trails of Cold Steel series can become repetitive .

Never lower your class guard!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III stands out especially for its history, but that’s not all. The other great section for which it shines with its own light, and which has made this series so great, is its combat system. Precisely, having such good mechanics made it very difficult to improve them, and despite this, we are in this third installment with one of the most complete and profound combat systems that exist in the JRPG, polishing and taking to new heights what was seen in the previous installments. This is so for the multitude of tools and systems that it makes available to the player, but without ever overwhelming him, beyond the tutorials at the beginning of the game.

We are facing a turn-based combat system where it is important to know how to place yourself on the stage and break your guard against enemies, one of its two novelties. For this, we have a system of arts with which we can protect them, in addition to our normal attacks. This serves to link attacks with the team member with whom the character we are handling has a link. Once we have completely reduced his defense bar he will enter a state where our attacks always link. Each combined attack serves to fill a meter of up to five points or Brave Points (BP), the other novelty, which serves to unleash more powerful combos by spending two lines, as well as to deliver a string of terrible blows between the four active members of the team if we spend the meter in full. We also have spells with which to wreak havoc among the enemy ranks, although these not only require magic points, but also wait a turn to be able to unleash them.

The options we have in combat do not end there. The BP meter can also be used to execute various orders, which serve as enhancers of some particular characteristic to a certain extent for the entire team, we can change the members of our active team for those that we have in reserve as long as they have not fallen into Combat, and if our gear bar has at least half its capacity we are able to spend it in its entirety to unleash a spectacular final attack. Further, Randomly, both we and our enemies receive various power-ups during battle., such as one that prevents us from spending magic points and waiting for a turn to cast our spell or another that guarantees that our attack, whatever it may be, will be critical, among many others.

Mastering each and every one of these mechanics, as well as knowing how to compose the best lineup for our active team, makes the difference between being able to progress properly or not. There is not much to worry about, this seems more difficult than it is and in practice everything is assimilated very naturally and in a couple of hours it is already possible to fight very solvent. We need it, because the game is not exactly easy. We have tested it in normal and easy difficulties, and in both it is necessary to confront any enemy that you come across, even more so in normal, varying in each case the demands of the confrontations, to arrive in conditions to the leaders that we are going presenting the title. There is also a Very Easy difficulty for those who just want to enjoy its history and a Hard difficulty for those who want a much bigger challenge. Additionally, there is a difficulty called Nightmare, where each error, no matter how small, is greatly penalized and the approach we have to give to each combat varies completely. Except for this last difficulty, which can only be chosen at the beginning of the game, we can change between the rest at any time of our adventure.

We cannot forget its impressive fights between mechs. At certain moments of the adventure our protagonist has to call Valimar, his Divine Knight, to face a threat that he could not by himself. The main novelty is given by the collaboration of its students. Rean no longer fights alone in these battles, but he does so in the company of one or more of his students, mounted on their respective Armored Soldiers (Panzer Soldat), as well as the rest of the students of Class VII and other members of the team can participate as assistants to these colossal mechanical warriors. These fights simplify the mechanics, as well as vary the habitual rhythm of the fights. However, they perfectly fulfill their function, being the final culmination of the chapter, the rush to say goodbye in style, because although on paper, roughly speaking, they are a procedure, in practice an oversight could lead us to repeat the combat. They have reminded us a lot of the fight between samurai.

The key to be able to win every fight that is presented to us in our adventure is consistency, take the initiative as soon as you start and keep it at all times. This is not bad per se; and, nevertheless, it hides behind it something that has not convinced us, and that is that to overcome a combat that has been put to us uphill is something very difficult. This is because not having all the members of the team is an important handicap, which together with the fact that you can only replace the members that have not been defeated implies using objects to revive the fallen comrade, who loses his art points, and wait until it is his turn to replace him. If things go wrong in combat because the enemy has used his final attack or we suffer an altered state more than necessary, it is very difficult to be able to correct the rhythm. Also, in the fights in which the enemies ambush us, we go out to fight with a randomly active team and without being able to use all the mechanics we have in a normal combat, so sometimes it feels more unfair than it should.

As if this were not enough, in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III we can do more activities. The fishing It is one of them, where it is possible to get fish and seafood for some of the recipes that we can cook if we have previously found or received their corresponding recipe, and that has more crumb than it seems, having come to chop us a few times. But to pique the great minigame of this third installment, a card game very complete in which you can go many hours after you get the taste, both playing against all the available characters to throw a few games and managing your cards to build the best deck you’ve ever seen in Erebonia.

Taking a generational leap

One aspect where Falcom never fails is in the soundtracks of their titles. Here he returns to give a masterful lesson with the composition of some themes that have simply conquered us from the first moment. Each melody perfectly accompanies what happens on screen, improving our immersion as players and enhancing the feelings that seek to awaken us in each scene. Below we leave you a selection of three songs so you can listen to them and enjoy their immense quality.

By cons, an aspect where the games of this Japanese company does not stand out are its graphics, due to the budget they manage for each production. However, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III comes as an exception (relative) to the rule. Unlike its first two installments, which originally came out for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, this third installment was developed specifically with the PlayStation 4 in mind, and it shows. The graphic jump is very noticeable, although it is still far from the big blockbusters such as Xenoblade Chronicles or Dragon Quest XI. Where he gets the best out of his graphic section is at short distances, with really detailed character modeling and closed scenarios brimming with life and details. On the other hand, in open spaces the title loosens, and you can directly see the colors when the camera moves further away from the account in one of these places.

In this sense the version for Nintendo Switch meets all quality standards, although it feels like it could be better at all times. It renders at 720p resolution in all its game modes with 30fps that remains stable most of the time, with slight drops when there are a large number of details on the screen, such as Crosbell or Ordis, among other places. Fortunately, nothing that represents a real drama. What it does affect to some extent is the drawing distance, which is quite good in general terms, but which lowers the quality at certain important moments and can be a bit confusing if you notice the double layer of blurring it uses .

Finally, given the large amount of text and situations that lie ahead in our adventure, added to the fact that the pace of the game is slow, both in cinematics and in combat, from Falcom, which seek that all kinds of players can enjoy its title, with all the summaries they have added to understand the history with which this third installment begins and the various difficulties available, They have incorporated a way to accelerate, not escape, which is also possible, everything that happens on the screen. In the same way, this has also made the title have the texts, small as a general rule and excessively diminutive at certain times, something that is aggravated in portable mode, only in English and French, which is nothing new. What may shock is that we only have the voices in English. Don’t get us wrong, the performances of the American voice actors we liked, they have done a very good job, both interpretive and lip-synchronous, perfect in all the cases we have noticed, which were not few, but yes It is strange that the original voices have not been incorporated, this being the preferred option for those players who enjoy this type of proposal.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – The best chapter in the Trails of Cold Steel saga to date

The Nintendo Switch version may not be the one with the best graphic quality, but despite this, the end result is very competent, and in the face of the long-standing question of whether to play its previous installments on the desktop or portable platform Sony now with Nintendo Switch that question disappears. In addition, it has 26 DLCs of cosmetic content as standard, along with 14 others that can be obtained by reserving the title or buying them separately as soon as it goes on sale, making it the most attractive purchase option from the point of view of our portfolios .

In the background, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is a triple A in the body of a double A. It is a very continuous title with respect to its previous installments, limiting itself to improving the excellent bases from which it started. Of course, it is necessary to know in what position the plot begins and who the characters are in order to enjoy the story, something that the summaries that the developer makes available to us are more than enough, which has hooked us with great ease. It is not perfect, but that does not mean that it knows how to build its characters very well and generate interest in everything it tells us on screen. Fighting is a pleasure as in few games we have seen and stopping to listen to its soundtrack is a delight. If you like JRPG do not hesitate for a moment to give it a chance, it deserves it and much more, do not be afraid of the number behind it. You are a game that could take you all summer to complete it 100% and will make you decide to buy the fourth and last part of the saga as soon as it is available in your territory.

Join Class VII this summer!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III marks the third installment in the adventures of Rean Schwarzer and Class VII, an installment that enhances everything seen in the series thus far and is concerned with welcoming new players. . With his arrival on Nintendo Switch, the question of whether to opt for the desktop or portable version, here you will enjoy as children of both forms of its history, its combat and its soundtrack, and you will wait like May water for the arrival of the title that closes the tetralogy.

PROS

The story knows how to catch you before you know it, a plot that knows how to generate interest thanks to its mixture of adventure, drama and slow-cooked comedy along with a wonderful character development.

The combat is really deep, but never overwhelming, making available to the player a multitude of tools to face their challenges

It has one of those soundtracks that know how to leave a mark. It perfectly accompanies what we see on the screen while enhancing the feelings that are intended to be transmitted at all times

CONS

The story and characters are not spared certain clichés and clichés inherited from Japanese animation that could have been spared. Similarly, the narrative structure ends up being repetitive

It is very difficult to overcome a fight that can be put uphill. You have to be in control at all times

The size of the texts is generally small and excessively tiny in some cases, something that worsens when playing in portable mode

We do not have texts in Spanish and we only have English dubbing

