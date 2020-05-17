The trailers, teaser and spots They have not stopped being present in the marketing and communication strategies of the producers, although the film industry has been almost completely stopped, in the last two weeks we have already begun to see some actions by various producers, which add up what streaming platforms and television networks have not stopped doing.

Given this context, that is why we keep the weekly compilation of advances that were released in that period of time, and which we consider should be the object of interest of marketers and advertisers.

Here are some trailers or previews that were shared through various channels such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter And, if you have not seen them, you should not miss them:

Movie / Series: The President

Director / Creators: Natalia Beristain, Armando Bo

Production Company: Amazon Studios, Fabula, Gaumont, Kapow

Movie / Series: White Lines

Director / Creators: Álex Pina

Production Company: Left Bank Pictures, Vancouver Media, Netflix

Movie / Series: Think Like A Dog

Director / Creators: Gil Junger

Production Company: Arboretum Productions, M Star International, Mad Chance, Lionsgate

Movie / Series: Scoob!

Director / Creators: Tony Cervone

Production Company: Warner Bros., Warner Animation Group, Atlas Entertainment

Movie / Series: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Director / Creators: Tim Hill

Production Company: United Plankton Pictures, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures

Movie / Series: Insecure: Looking for LaToya

Director / Creators: N / A

Production Company: HBO

Movie / Series: Regular Heroes

Director / Creators: Franco Porporino

Production Company: Amazon Studios

Movie / Series: Snowpiercer

Director / Creators: Graeme Manson

Production Company: CJ Entertainment, Studio T, Tomorrow Studios, TNT, Netflix

