The trailers, teaser and spots They have not stopped being present in the marketing and communication strategies of the producers, although the film industry has been almost completely stopped, in the last two weeks we have already begun to see some actions by various producers, which add up what streaming platforms and television networks have not stopped doing.
Given this context, that is why we keep the weekly compilation of advances that were released in that period of time, and which we consider should be the object of interest of marketers and advertisers.
Here are some trailers or previews that were shared through various channels such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter And, if you have not seen them, you should not miss them:
Movie / Series: The President
Director / Creators: Natalia Beristain, Armando Bo
Production Company: Amazon Studios, Fabula, Gaumont, Kapow
Movie / Series: White Lines
Director / Creators: Álex Pina
Production Company: Left Bank Pictures, Vancouver Media, Netflix
Movie / Series: Think Like A Dog
Director / Creators: Gil Junger
Production Company: Arboretum Productions, M Star International, Mad Chance, Lionsgate
Movie / Series: Scoob!
Director / Creators: Tony Cervone
Production Company: Warner Bros., Warner Animation Group, Atlas Entertainment
Movie / Series: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Director / Creators: Tim Hill
Production Company: United Plankton Pictures, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures
Movie / Series: Insecure: Looking for LaToya
Director / Creators: N / A
Production Company: HBO
Movie / Series: Regular Heroes
Director / Creators: Franco Porporino
Production Company: Amazon Studios
Movie / Series: Snowpiercer
Director / Creators: Graeme Manson
Production Company: CJ Entertainment, Studio T, Tomorrow Studios, TNT, Netflix
