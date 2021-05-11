trailer with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson

Trailer for ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘.Tom hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody harrelson, Naomie harris Y Stephen Graham they are the human protagonists. ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘has a release date of October 8, 2021.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘(Andy Serkis, 2021) premieres a trailer that can be criticized for many things but that, at least, goes face-to-face: did you all go to see the first one? Well here you have another sweet scoop of the very material, don’t let us down!

‘Venom‘(Ruben Fleischer, 2018) reached 856 million dollars in its global collection (thanks especially to the Chinese market). This made no one doubt the obligatory sequel and, after the many problems and comebacks of its production, the return of Ruben fleischer (‘Welcome to Zombieland’, ‘Gangster Squad’) seemed complicated. Andy Serkis, whom we met becoming the world’s first expert in motion capture performance in the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the rings‘ from Peter jackson, has been in charge of directing this second installment that will feature the presence of one of the main enemies of the protagonist in the comics: Carnage (Massacre in Spain).

Tom hardy will be Eddie Brock again, Woody harrelson will be the ruthless Cletus Kasady, Container of Carnage, and Michelle Williams will reprise her role as Anne Weying while Naomie harris sounds in different lies as the one in charge of giving life to Shriek.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘has a final release date of October 8, 2021.

Sony Pictures

