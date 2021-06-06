trailer with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson

Trailer ”Reminiscence‘, science fiction thriller written and directed by Lisa joy, responsible of ‘Westworld‘.Hugh jackman, Rebecca ferguson, Thandie newton Y Daniel Wu they are the protagonists.’Reminiscence‘has a release date in Spanish cinemas on August 27.

Shocking first trailer for ‘Reminiscence‘, an intriguing science fiction story written and directed by Lisa joy, creator with Jonathan Nolan of the great success of HBO ‘Westworld‘.

On this occasion, Joy has decided to explore the past through memories to investigate the inability of the human being to leave behind what does not correspond to the present, all framed in an (imminent) dystopian future and surrounded by detective action.

This is the official synopsis:

Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly seductive world of the past helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life changes forever when he accepts a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and ultimately must answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to those you love? “

Ben Rothstein Warner Bros.

Hugh jackman Y Rebecca ferguson they are the dedicated protagonists of a title that begins to be anticipated as one of the more than likely surprises of the year.

Thandie Newton Y Daniel Wu They are also part of a cast that includes Cliff curtis (‘Megalodon’), Tavira Marina (‘Rome’), Aria wet (‘Dead Lucky’), Brett cullen (‘Joker’), Natalie Martinez (‘The Stand’), Angela sarafyan (‘Westworld’) and Nico Parker (‘Dumbo’).

Ben Rothstein Warner Bros.

Joy’s creative team includes several of her collaborators from ‘Westworld‘as the cinematographer Paul cameron, the production designer Howard Cummings, the editor Mark yoshikawa and the brilliant composer Ramin Djawadi.

Produced by Joy herself with Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca Y Aaron ryder for Kilter Films, Michael De Luca and Filmnation to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ben Rothstein Warner Bros.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Reminiscence‘has a release date in Spanish cinemas on August 27.

Warner Bros.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io