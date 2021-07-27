Trailer, synopsis and release date of the ‘revival’

‘Dexter: New Blood‘marks the return of the character played by Michael C. Hall after an ending that did not convince the fans. Is the second time the charm? Catch up: The best series of 2021.

After an ending that disappointed fans around the world, ‘Dexter‘he has returned to put his legacy in order with’Dexter: New Blood‘, a ninth season in the form of a’ revival ‘that will begin airing this fall. “I’ve always had my demons so I left, but sometimes I have too strong an urge to ignore. Every day I walk through this world pretending, knowing that if someone knows who I am, it’s over, “he says in the trailer. Michael C. Hall, who reprises his role as the protagonist:

According to Showtime, ‘Dexter: New Blood’ will follow the main character Dexter Morgan (Hall) ten years after his disappearance in the eye of Hurricane Laura, at the end of the series’ final season.. Living under a false name in Iron Lake, New York, a small and unassuming town, Dexter is busy embracing his new life until the blood begins to spill.

With Clyde phillips as showrunner, they join in the cast Julia Jones (‘The Mandalorian’), Alano miller (‘Sylvie’s love’), Johnny sequoyah (‘Believe’), Jack alcott (‘The Woodpecker’) and Clancy Brown (‘The Crown’), along with familiar faces to fans of the series such as Jennifer Carpenter Y John lithgow.

Showtime has also revealed the premiere date: next November 7. Shortly after will arrive in Spain through Movistar +, which has the rights to the series.

