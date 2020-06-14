Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

PolyAmorous, a studio based in Poland, recently revealed Paradise Lost, a title that will take us to a world where World War II never ended. Today we saw one more preview of this project, which showed us a little of its desolate world.

The study will explore the narrative of the war from the perspective of a 12-year-old boy, who was one of the many victims of the conflict. The title will be played in the first person and will place us in a Nazi bunker complex.

In today’s preview we were presented with some of the areas that we will explore. In all of them we will see elements and symbols typical of the Second World War. Also, a little gameplay is shown where we will have to solve some puzzles to progress.

Paradise Lost is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. No release date yet. Below you can see his latest trailer:

Look at this link for all the important announcements and news about recent industry events.