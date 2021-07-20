Trailer of ‘True Mothers’, a film by Naomi Kawase

After a long and unsatisfactory struggle to get pregnant, and convinced by an adoption association, Satoko and her husband decide to adopt a child. Years later, his family is reeling from the threat of Hitari, an unknown girl who claims to be his biological mother.

Satoko chooses to face Hitari.

La Aventura Audiovisual presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Real mothers‘, the new film by Naomi Kawase (‘ Journey to Nara ‘,’ Towards the light ‘) which will premiere in Spanish cinemas on August 6.

The film depicts a complex narrative – a story of adoption and motherhood – shot with a desire for clarity, cleanliness, and great humility. The director’s impressionist and sensory style can be found in inserts on the wind and other views of the landscape that surrounds her characters. Humanist inspiration at the service of a moving story that garnered critical acclaim as it passed through the Cannes, Toronto and San Sebastian festivals.

In Kawase’s own words, “while filming, there is a moment when I am moved to tears. That moment comes when the actors are living the characters’ lives as they are, and when they even express emotions beyond the script. Really. I realize how strange it is to me. The actors are incredible, they are alive, they are breathing. “

“We have toured six locations throughout Japan to film,” continues Kawase. “There is a sea, a forest, a city, a historical site. We have shot this film as if we were memorizing a journey, through the seasons of the year and the character of each city. A married couple receives the child they longed for and who did not arrive for destiny. This story explains precisely how to forge destiny. As if the world, after the rain, was purified by a radiant light. Everyone is someone’s child and born of a mother. “

“For this reason, the core of this story shakes the hearts of the public. There lies the origin of the world, seen by someone who believes that this world is genuinely beautiful,” concludes the Japanese filmmaker.

