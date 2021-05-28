Trailer of ‘Time’, the new of M. Night Shyamalan

This summer, M. Night Shyamalan returns to theaters with a chilling and mysterious thriller titled ‘Time’ (‘Old’ in original version). After dedicating his last two feature films, ‘Glass (Cristal)’ and ‘Múltiple’, to completing the superhero trilogy started by ‘El protege’ in 2000, Shyamalan returns to horror cinema with a bet that revolves around the impotence of the passage of time and the anxiety of aging. Universal, the film’s distributor, has released a first full trailer that you can see below.

Time runs differently on a paradisiacal beach where a group of strangers meet on vacation and from which they will not be able to escape. As the hours go by all of them age rapidly reducing their entire lives to a single day. Shyamalan and Steven Schneider produce for Blinding Edge, Ashwin Rajan (‘Glass’, ‘Servant’) and Marc Bienstock (‘Multiple’).

For this film, Shyamalan has written the script based on the graphic novel ‘Sand Castle’ by Frederick Peeters and Pierre-Oscar Lévy that his daughters gave him years ago for Father’s Day. The spectacular cast is made up of Gael García Bernal, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Embeth Davidtz, Aaron Pierre, Thomasin Mckenzie, Rufus Sewell, Abbey Lee, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Alexa Swinton.

It was not easy

It doesn’t seem like it but ‘Time’ has two very important things in common with the ill-fated ‘Airbender, the last warrior’: It is the second film by the director that is an adaptation and not part of an original idea and it will be his return from that at 35mm. Between the two Shyamalan has directed ‘After Earth’, ‘The visit’, ‘Glass’, ‘Multiple’ and has served as showrunner in two series: ‘Wayward Pines’ and ‘Servant’, which is currently filming its third season for Apple TV.

The filming was not without eventualities, and we are not referring only to the coronavirus, and as we already told you in February, the production had to face a hurricane that destroyed the entire set in the Dominican Republic. ‘Tiempo’ will hit Spanish cinemas on July 30 from Universal.