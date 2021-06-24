Trailer of the western ‘Harder to be the fall’

Netflix has released the first trailer for its star-studded future action western ‘Harder to be the fall‘, a cowboys and outlaws movie slated to hit select theaters and the platform sometime next fall. Both the trailer and the first images and posters are available below.

After discovering that his enemy Rufus Buck is about to be released from prison, the outlaw Nat Love rallies his gang for revenge. Joining him in this novel Western movie are his former love, his henchmen (the irascible Bill Pickett and the speedy Jim Beckwourth) and an adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck also has his own band: Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, who are not used to losing.

The film features an all-star cast headed by Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Regina King as Trudy Smith, LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary, and Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves. It will also star Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole.

The film will mark the debut in the direction of a feature film for Jeymes Samuel, who also writes the script with Boaz Yakin (‘Now You See Me’). Production is borne by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.

Tip your hat to this all-star cast. Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole star in Jeymes Samuel’s directorial debut THE HARDER THEY FALL, riding into Netflix this fall. pic.twitter.com/hL1m3G9d51 NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 24, 2021