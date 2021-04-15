Trailer of The Water Man, Netflix’s big bet

Despite not being the lead producer of the film, Netflix acquired the international distribution rights for The Water Man. The film has just released its trailer.

The Water Man It is one of the great promises of cinema for this year and has just released its trailer. The film that will combine drama with science fiction will be the actor’s debut David oyelowo as director.

The film will be produced by Oprah Winfrey and Oyelowo himself, who will appear in the credits by the names of their companies Harpo Films Y Yoruba Saxon, respectively.

What is The Water Man about?

The plot will follow Gunner, a child who believes in part of the stories he reads since childhood, guided by the sensitivity of having his mother (Rosario Dawson) very ill. In the stories, he has read about “The Man of the Water”, who apparently is an immortal being who may have the secret not to die. True or not, it would be worth the adventure to search for him if it helps him rescue his most loved one.

For this, the young man will have some help, among which Jo’s will stand out, who together will enter a kind of enchanted forest to complete their objective.

For its part, the cast will also feature the famous Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Thano on The Mandalorian) and the legendary Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus in Spider Man 2).

David Oyelowo spoke about its creation, of which he referred emotionally, expressing the following:

“I grew up loving family movies that have adventure, fantasy, and danger, without ever being patronizing of their young leads. As a father of four, I want to share movies with my children that entertain them and prepare them for the ups and downs that lie ahead. I love watching movies with them that transport our family to a different world and then leave us with meaningful conversations. I love movies that do that, so I set out to make one for them, other families, and hopefully the whole world! “

With the above it is clear that the intention is to strengthen family feelings and generate sensitivity. A good cast and a novel theme project The Water Man as an almost guarantee of success for the platform that will transmit it throughout the entire planet.

The release date is set for May 7.