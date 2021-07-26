Trailer of the series of ‘Chucky’: The diabolical doll goes to television

It’s time to play … but now in serial format. The bloody Devil Doll is back with ‘Chucky’, the new SYFY and USA Network series that will premiere in the United States next October. From Comic-Con @ Home we get the trailer:

Zackary Arthur is the human protagonist of this new installment of the wicked adventures of Chucky. Jake was a normal boy until the doll crosses his path and suddenly everyone starts to turn their backs on him. Some even start to fear it because death seems to go wherever it goes.

Movie connection

The series will be very connected to the movies because Don Mancini, writer of the original ‘Diabolical Doll’ and the sequels, is back as creator and showrunner of the series. Who has also returned is Brad Dourif, who returns to lend his voice to Chucky. Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise also return to the franchise as Tiffany Valentine, Andy Barclay, and Kyle.

The cast of ‘Chucky’ is completed by Devon Sawa, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. The series is scheduled to premiere on North American television on October 12, but in Spain we still have no news of who will bring it or when.