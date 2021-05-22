Trailer of the second season of ‘With love, Victor’: Coming out of the closet is only the beginning

Although in Spain we had to wait a long time to see the first season of ‘With love, Victor’, the spin-off series of ‘With love, Simon’, now with Star settled within Disney + the second season will arrive almost at the same time as in United States. Here we have the trailer for the new chapters:

In the end of the first season we see how Michael Cimino’s character opens up to his parents and sister and tells them that he is gay. So everything was suspended until the second season, which we see that will be marked by the long-term reaction especially of their parents and the many out of the closet that a gay boy has to experience once he decides to take the first step.

We also see that Victor and Benji (George Sear) formally begin their relationship, another completely new territory for the protagonist, as Mia (Rachel Hilson) tries to turn the page after the breakup with Victor. Felix’s mother (Anthony Turpel) also makes an appearance this season after being mentioned in the first.

Premiere a week after the United States

‘With love, Victor’ will premiere its second season in Spain on Friday, June 18 and will premiere a weekly episode. There will be a total of ten chapters. Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz and Sophia Bush also return in these new episodes of the series.