Trailer of ‘The Other Bodyguard 2’ with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek

Ready for another new helping of comedy and action? One of the premieres scheduled for this summer is The other bodyguard 2, the sequel four years after the film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, and all three repeating in this adventure.

In the first trailer, still in the original version in English, we can verify that the qualified bodyguard Michael Bryce that Reynolds embodies only wants to spend his time in rest, calmly. Sun, beach and reading in places of the warm Italian coast of Amalfi. No problems. But, of course, this would not live up to the title, so it will not take long to appear Sonia (Salma Hayek with more prominence in this second part), the wife of Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), one of the deadliest contract killers, who in the first film required Michael’s services as a protector.

Behind the cameras it will be again Patrick Hugues, director of Los Mercenarios 3, and among the news we will have Morgan freeman, Frank Grillo already Antonio Banderas.

And maybe the collection of The Other Bodyguard in 2017 was not exactly that of a blockbuster, with 176.5 million euros entered in theaters, but he fulfilled and above all also he knew how to win his good handful of followers. The premiere of the new adventures of Michael, Sonia and Darius is scheduled to take place June 11 in Spanish cinemas (and five days later, on the 16th, in American theaters).