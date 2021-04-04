Trailer of the new series

Trailer of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Consignment‘. Series created by Dave Filoni, responsible for the spectacular ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘.’Star Wars: The Bad Consignment‘will be available on Disney + from May 4.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Consignment‘premieres trailer. The new animated series from the Star Wars universe comes to us promising to return to the universe for its best bet in the format to date, ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘, the project with which Dave filoni has cajoled the acolytes of George Lucas since 2008.

The biggest Star Wars fans, those who skipped titles looking for young apprentices, like ‘Star wars rebels‘,’Star Wars: Forces of Destiny‘or’Star Wars Resistance‘, they will have a new opportunity to get hooked thanks to Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair, five elite clones that try to find their place in the galaxy and that promise many adventures in the form of space warfare. A hopeful return to that universe that we said goodbye to last year with ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The final season‘.

Clone Force 99, which is what this group of soldiers of fortune is called, will arrive at Disney + on May 4 and, from that moment, Filoni’s main job will again be to meet with Jon favreau to prepare for the return of the most famous bounty hunter in ‘The Book of Boba Fett‘, the series promised after the end of the wonderful second season of’The Mandalorian‘.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Disney

Star Wars gifts that are from another galaxy

Millenium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener

Rebel Alliance amazon.es

€ 6.66

Hand, Coffee Maker, Warmer, Coffee Maker Mocha, French Press (Plastic shell without Bisphenol A + Glass + Stainless Steel Filter and Plunger Assembly for Food

CDSS amazon.es

Baby Yoda Plush

MATELL zavvi.es

€ 32.99

Metallic Travel Mug

Star Wars amazon.es

€ 12.79

Stormtrooper decanter

Thumbs Up amazon.es

€ 28.79

Cookery Recipes Book

Hachette amazon.es

€ 23.75

Jedi bathrobe

Star Wars amazon.es

€ 53.00

LEGO Millennium Falcon

LEGO zavvi.es

€ 146.99

Switch sticker

Epic Modz amazon.es

€ 1.90

Shirt

Star Wars zavvi.es

€ 17.99

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io