Trailer of the new ‘Gossip Girl’, more ‘Elite’ than ever

“Did you miss me? I know that I do to you“, Kristen Bell’s voice returns to television to haunt a new batch of posh Upper East Side kids. Here’s the ‘Gossip Girl’ revival trailer with lots of drama, lots of heat and lots of modeling:

As we can see, the Gossip Queen has taken advantage of these eight years in silence to update herself. The blog has become an anonymous Instagram profile that maintains the essence of the original web– Gossip about Manhattan’s creme de la creme anonymously and enjoy watching the world burn. Who will hide behind this new profile?

We return to Constance Billard, the elite school that Blake Lively and company once attended, where a new secret is being forged that will turn the lives of these new characters upside down. A new, good-looking student is captured by the high society queen bees of the school, and we already know what happens in these cases. The series aims to show how things have changed for the youth, especially on the subject of the Internet and social networks, since the original series ended.

The new course starts in July

The new ‘Gossip Girl’ will arrive on HBO Max on July 8 and will premiere its chapters on a weekly basis. It is expected that in Spain we will also see it through HBO. Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith and Tavi Gevinson are the new leads.