Trailer of the Luis Miguel series, reality versus fiction

The second installment in the series that addresses the life of singer, Luis Miguel, is about to arrive on the screens and apparently, Netflix has several surprises what is the reality and the fiction about the scenes that the new trailer of the story anticipates and what it will reveal about the greatest mysteries that refer to the disappearance of Marcela Basteri, her mother and Michelle Salas daughter of “Sun of Mexico“We tell you!

Duet with Frank Sinatra

Fiction

In the trailer for the second season you can see in small shorts the great emotion that the artist felt “Puerto Rican“, upon learning from his manager that he would be doing a duet with Frank Sinatra.

They say you are a great singer, he says ‘La Voz’ to Luis Miguel in the middle of a meeting in New York, the artist responds: “I try.”

His manager later tells him that “he will be the first Mexican singer” to sing that “forum” referring to the presentation of the “king star” on Frank Sinatra’s 80th anniversary at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, in 1955.

Reality

It was in the middle of an interview with the Chilean press that the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, expressed on the subject that he sang a duet with the consecrated American artist,” Come Fly With me “, who made his album” Duets II “, the” Puerto Rican “expressed a deep admiration for the figure of music which came from Several years ago, “I knew all his albums, his voice, his talent and magnetism impressed me,” so it was “an incredible experience, I can’t say anything else, he revealed.”

On February 25, 1995 Sinatra offered what would be his last presentation at the Desert Springs Resort and Spa of the Marriott hotel in Los Angeles around the celebration of his 80th anniversary, he also presided over a private party full of various celebrities, among them some figures from the world of cinema, and Luis Miguel as the only Hispanic.

Tinnitus

Fiction

In one of the scenes in the story, it is appreciated that Luis Miguel stars in a technical failure in one of his concerts, which caused him to feel a loud noise in his ear that led him to feel a deep pain, moments later his manager says. “If something goes wrong, your career can go to m! 3rd @”. After this, the “greatest music star” appears with great difficulties when recording or singing a song.

Reality

In an interview with TNT, Luis Miguel would try to divert the issue by pointing out that “in the past there were some problems but it was a necessary question, I already went through that stage and I don’t want to remember it,” he said. However, at the insistence of the press, he added that “so many years in the industry handling various decibels of music, so much volume level, it was natural that at some point the body would present some reaction.”

The also music producer has dealt with this permanent condition in his concerts, so it is not uncommon to see him complain about the sound during what were some of his last presentations.

The journalist Claudia de Icaza, author of one of the works focused on the life of the interpreter of “La unconditional”, “No se tú”, “Now you can leave”, among many more, revealed in 2018 to TvyNovelas that Luis Miguel he had time counted in his career, “He has a severe problem in his ear, something that drives him crazy on stage when he hears a buzz that would be for life, this makes him believe that his voice is distorted, he is a great artist but the problem has made him lose his tuning, “says the communicator

What happened to Luis Miguel’s mother?

Fiction

It should be remembered that the last scenes of the first season of the so-called “Sol de México” show the singer’s father in his last moments of life, while Luis Miguel witnesses his last breath and pleads with him on his bed that “if he feels something of love for him, reveal the whereabouts of his mother “, Luis Rey, before leaving this world replies:” You already know where he is “,

Luis Rey leaves this world, leaving Luis Miguel plunged into a sea of ​​rage and despair as well as all the viewers, who after this expressed their anger at the memory of the one who was the father of “Micky“.

After this, the character explodes against his father and tells Hugo López, “He told me lies again. He’s a son of a bitch ..! His manager replies that all is not lost, the investigation carried out by the agency Israeli El Mossad, they found Marcela, informs Luis Miguel.

However, “Luismi” appears in another of the scenes strongly claiming Luis Rey’s brother, Vicente.

I know that you know where it is. Where is my mom?” Luis Miguel claims as he takes his uncle by the neck, who in turn replies: “It wasn’t me! Was not me!”.

Reality

So far, Marcela’s case continues without an official version since there are many theories about what could have happened to her, for many years, Luis Rey has been blamed mainly as the person responsible for her disappearance, but one of the journalists Javier León Herrera, one of those who has investigated in depth about his life and what surrounds him. What do you think?

The journalist, who has written several works about the life of the “Sun”, revealed, “at the time I already told it” and it is something that is reflected in the series, “more than a mystery it is an instant of great pain”

She lost her life in the last quarter of August 1986 in Spain and “it was not of natural causes,” she confirmed.

It should be remembered that the woman of Italian origin disappeared in August of that same year while traveling to that country to reunite with Luis Rey, her ex-husband.

Lose your representative

The manager of Luis Miguel and in whom he took refuge for several years in the midst of his great loneliness, Hugo López, falls into bed and it was one of the most important episodes that will be resumed in this installment to address the moments before his stage in the life of the so-called “Sun of Mexico”.

The old man is ill, it is a good opportunity, says one of the voices of a man who appears in the environment of the almost 51-year-old artist.

Reality

It was on November 30, 1993, the date that Hugo López, the artist’s manager, lost his life after suffering from terminal colon cancer that lasted eight months and that he hid from Luis Miguel until the end.

The collaborator’s wife gave an interview to Teleshow, where she revealed: “At the beginning of 1993 my husband found out that he had colon cancer, his father had suffered the same, it is a day that I forget it more”

“I was trying to hide with Luis Miguel while he said, Now you are going to see everything we will do, we are going to record a new album, we are going to do an international tour”, Luis Miguel looked at him and tears fell, as if he were nodding saying , “Yes, Hugo, yes …”

I was shattered! As he left the room, Luis Miguel would bang on the walls and exclaim “Pu …, this p! Nch3 disease of cancer! How can this happen to me with Hugo now ?! ”, revealed the representative’s spouse.

Reconciliation with Michelle Salas

Fiction

One of the most controversial issues in this fiction is the alleged misunderstanding of his daughter Michelle Salas. In the trailer, his representative appears saying, And your daughter? Do you know something? later a flash of Macarena Achaga arises, questioning her father, why he did not see her for eleven years.

Reality

It was between 2008 and 2009 years in which a series of images gave account of the reconciliation of Luis Miguel with his daughter Michelle, they began to be seen together taking a boat ride or group trips with friends of the artist.

The approach of Luis Miguel and his daughter was preceded primarily by a DNA test, two years prior to the moment Michelle revealed to the magazine Who: “I am not asking you for a life, I just want you to give me five minutes to explain your reasons” .

Michelle Salas has expressed being proud after the launch of the artist’s series, this amid various comments that there is no close relationship, to which until today no one has mentioned before the cameras.