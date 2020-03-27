Movistar + has released the official trailer for ‘He gives less thought’, a non-fiction series that counts day by day within the Movistar Team. The series, produced by Telefnica Broadcast Services for Netflix, discovers throughout the six chapters how a full year is lived in the heart of the cycling team with the greatest palms and tradition of the peloton.

‘He gives less thought’ It offers unprecedented access to the interior of a top-level cycling team in the most intense moments of its season. Produced by Telefnica Broadcast Services and available today globally on Netflix, the series will premiere in Spain at the rate of one chapter per week, every Sunday in #Vamos at 9:30 p.m. (from this March 29).

The series is divided into six chapters that relate, “from within”, the three Great Tours disputed by the Telefnica squad in 2019: Richard Carapaz’s triumph in the Giro d’Italia, the coexistence between the team leaders in the Tour de France, or Alejandro Valverde’s podium in the Tour of Spain as world champion, are part of a documentary that includes the participation of all the great figures of the Eusebio Unzu team.

Recorded over seven months in locations in Europe and Latin America, from the team’s headquarters in Pamplona to the interior of the Ecuadorian province of Carchi, ‘He gives less thought’ He introduces his cameras in the daily activity of the Movistar Team, as well as in the feelings and reactions of all its protagonists.

The blue team has opened its doors during the strategic meetings of each stage, in the massage rooms, at breakfast and dinner, and in the team cars where all the tension of the squad is lived in the most important appointments of the calendar . In total: more than three hours in duration that cover the entire season in great detail.

Every Sunday at 9:30 p.m. starting Sunday 29, premiere of an episode in #Vamos de Movistar +.

– The weight of the arcoris | March 29

The 40th season of the Movistar Team begins with illusion. Alejandro Valverde suffers the difficulties of being the world champion and Mikel Landa and Richard Carapaz start the Giro as candidates for the final title.

– The awakening | 5th of April

While Mikel Landa suffers various setbacks in the Giro d’Italia, Richard Carapaz positions himself as the team’s main candidate to fight for the final victory.

-I dream in pink | April 12th

After a great victory, Richard Carapaz is placed as an amazing leader of the general classification and must defend the leadership to the end with the help of the whole team.

– The tour of tension | April 19th

The Tour de France is the great objective of the year. Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa will share the team’s leadership, although that always generates internal tensions.

– Leadership issue | April 26

The team ends the Tour de France with chaotic feelings and without a clear leadership. Richard Carapaz and Marc Soler will be chosen to win La Vuelta, but everything will change before starting.

– The least thought day | May 3

The Movistar Team is involved in the controversy after a fall in La Vuelta. Alejandro Valverde expands his legend with a new milestone. It is the moment of the final balance, some cyclists arrive and others leave.