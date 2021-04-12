Trailer of the last two episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After last week’s episode we entered the final stretch of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Well, there are only two weeks left for the plot to be resolved and it is finally decided who will wear the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the shocking ending of the last episode, Marvel Studios increases the expectation with the launch of a trailer that anticipates what is to come.

This one-minute trailer reviews the highlights that have brought us here as the final clash between Bucky and Sam vs. John Walker unfolds.

In a different vein, chatting with Collider, the actor Sebastian Stan has assured that for now he does not know what the future holds for Bucky Well, they have not confirmed that there will be a second season of the series or they have commented to him if we will see his character again in the future:

As usual, I don’t really know what the next step is. We really seldom know. Maybe some did, as was the case with [Robert] Downey [Jr.]. I spoke to him to catch up [refiriéndose a Kevin Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios] And I said, ‘Man, could you ask me to swim underwater, I would do whatever.’ No matter. And if this is the end, my heart is just as big.

Via information | Collider