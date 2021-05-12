Trailer of ‘The Infinite Purge’, the latest film in the Blumhouse franchise

One of Blumhouse’s most famous franchises is ready to say goodbye. ‘The infinite purge’ presents its first trailer in which we are shown what the title referred to. What happens when a group of “enlightened ones” break with the rules of the day in which “anything goes”?

Everardo Gout is directing this fifth installment instead of James DeMonaco, who has continued to join the franchise as a screenwriter. The plot, as we see, wants to give the saga a spin by showing how several people decide to continue with the Purge after the alarm sounds and all crimes are illegal again.

Ana de la Reguera, who is about to premiere on Netflix ‘Army of the Dead’, will be one of the poor victims of these illegals. Tenoch Huerta is another of the protagonists of the film, which completes its main cast with Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman.

An end to match?

What will the final end of ‘La Purga’ be like? We will have to wait until July 23, the premiere date of ‘La Purga Infinita’ in Spain, to find out. James DeMonaco assures that it will be “a very cool ending” for the saga that even had a television series, although it did not last long. The most successful installment at the box office was “The First Purge: Night of the Beasts,” which grossed $ 137 million at the global box office in 2018.