Trailer of the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Hulu has released the trailer for the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (The Handmaid’s Tale), an award-winning Emmy-winning series that we will have the opportunity to enjoy starting next April 29 on HBO Spain. Along with the new trailer, the platform has released a promotional poster (available below) for this series based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning bestseller.

The series chronicles the dystopian life in Gilead, a totalitarian society formerly owned by the United States. Environmental disasters and a low birth rate have led to Gilead being ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

One of the last women who is still fertile is Offred (Elisabeth Moss), maid to the Commander (Joseph Fiennes), and one of the women forced into sexual slavery to repopulate this devastated world in one last desperate attempt. In this horrible society where one wrong word could end his life, Offred moves between commanders, his cruel wives, domestic Marthas, and his fellow maids of whom anyone could be a spy for Gilead with one goal: to survive and locate others. the daughter who was taken away.

This drama stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel. Already in the third season Christopher Meloni, Elizabeth Reaser or Sam Jaeger joined.

The series was created for television by Bruce Miller, who is also an executive producer. Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Ilene Chaiken are also executive producers. MGM Television produces the fiction and is responsible for its international distribution.