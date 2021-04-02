Trailer of the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: It’s time for the rebellion

The Handmaid’s Tale returns in April for its fourth season. The series starring Elisabeth Moss faces a new phase in which June is Gilead’s public enemy number one, having freed more than fifty children. How will she survive in a country where everyone is looking for her? Inside trailer of the new season:

As we see, June does not intend to stay to hide: she wants to see Gilead burn. Wants justice. Despite the fact that “everyone who helps her ends up at the Wall”, she will not be short of allies who want to end the Gilead regime and be free again. But there will be no shortage of enemies either. Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) or Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) will move heaven and earth to find her and make her pay for everything she has done. The plot of Canada will also be very important in this installment, since it will be difficult for Luke (OT Fagbenle) to understand why June has decided to stay, something that many viewers are probably thinking by now.

How much rope can June have?

In fact, many will wonder how it is likely that June is still alive after everything she has done. In a talk (via THR), showrunner Bruce Miller explained that They have never considered killing the character because “the series is called ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, it is about her”, but it does advance that their actions will lead the series in other directions in the new season: “It has a lot to do with COVID and the pandemic and that life is short and all that, but this season we have not wanted to beat around the bush. We are going to try to progress. It was time for things to start happening.” The series, as Elisabeth Moss explains, will also reflect similes to post-Trump reality and how people may be expecting things to return to normal overnight and that is not happening.

The fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will premiere again on HBO Spain. It will be on April 29 when it begins its broadcast with the first three chapters. The series won the 2018 Golden Globe for the best drama series and the best actress award for Elisabeth Moss. In 2017 she swept the Emmys with awards for best series, best actress, best supporting actress for Ann Dowd, guest actress for Alexis Bledel, best direction, screenplay, production design and photography.