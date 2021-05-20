Trailer of the fourth season of ‘Elite’: The new students are warm

Netflix has just released the trailer for the fourth season of ‘Elite’ in which we finally see details of the plot of the new chapters, marked by the arrival of a whole new batch of students to Las Encinas. Some that come with the most revolutionized hormones if possible.

One of the main novelties in the prestigious school is the arrival of a new director, played by Diego Martín, which comes to completely change the institution. He does not arrive alone, he does it with his three children, played by Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Manu Ríos, three spoiled young people. They are going to revolutionize the lives of the students we already knew, who will welcome them with open arms to end up discovering that, as Ander (Arón Piper) says, “they rot everything.” We also verify that no one really leaves ‘Elite’ at all because Mina El Hammani makes an appearance even though her character, Nadia, is in New York studying.

Royalty arrives in Las Encinas

Outside the family of the new director we will meet Phillipe, played by Pol Granch, who comes from a blue-blooded family and that will especially impact Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), a Cinderella who is desperately looking for a prince but will probably find a very different story.

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ premieres on Netflix on June 18 But first, on the occasion of Elite Week, the platform will launch the spin-off ‘Elite: Short Stories’, made up of four stories of three chapters each in which we will see what they have been doing in the summer between the third and fourth season. Each story will be released one day between June 14-17.