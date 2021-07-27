Trailer of ‘The Card Counter’, revenge thriller with Oscar Issac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe

Focus Features has released the first trailer for ‘The Card Counter‘, revenge thriller written and directed by Paul Schrader (‘ The Reverend (First Reformed) ‘) whose cast is led by Oscar Issac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. The film will compete at the Venice Film Festival and hit US theaters on September 10.

In the film, William Tell (Isaac) is an experienced military gambler known to every casino in America whose existence falters the moment a young man named Cirk (Sheridan) approaches him. The boy is vulnerable and his only ambition is to exact revenge on an army colonel. Telly will then see an opportunity for redemption through his relationship with him.

With the financial backing of a mysterious benefactor, Tell and Cirk will go from casino to casino until they set out to win the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. However, things get tough when Tell realizes that trying to keep Cirk on the right track is an impossible task, as he keeps finding himself drawn back into the darkness of his past.

The film will be written and directed by Schrader, a filmmaker known primarily for writing scripts for mythical films such as ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘To the Limit’, ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ or ‘Wild Bull’. His latest project was the aforementioned 2017 drama ‘The Reverend (First Reformed)’, a film starring Ethan Hawke with which Schrader earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay.

Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann and David Wulf serve as producers, with Martin Scorsese, William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti serving as executive producers. Next the trailer of the film.

